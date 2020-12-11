CLOSE
Jhené Aiko ft. Nas “10K Hours,” Funk Master Flex & King Von “Lurkin” & More | Daily Visuals 12.11.20

Jhené Aiko and Nas spend some quality time in the studio and Funk Flex kicks it with King Von in NYC. Today's Daily Visuals.

 

Are Jhené Aiko and Nas Hip-Hop’s new power couple? We’re pretty sure they’re not but judging from their new video together we’re definitely jumping the gun on this one!

Linking up for the black-and-white visuals to “10K Hours” Jhené Aiko and Nas kick it all elegant like in an intimate studio session. Okay, it was a regular studio session but we tend to exaggerate for fun here and there.

Back on the block Funk Master Flex holds down the street alongside King Von (R.I.P.) and kick it in a red whip in New York City for their clip to “Lurkin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

JHENE AIKO FT. NAS – “10K HOURS”

FUNK FLEX & KING VON – “LURKIN”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “GREEN DOT”

WIZ KHALIFA – “NUMBERS”

HEEM & DJ GREEN LANTERN FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “THE REALEST”

OMARION FT. WALE – “MUTUAL”

YOUNG M.A – “BIG STEPPA”

MULATTO – “SEX LIES”

TADOE FT. CHIEF KEEF – “CPR”

