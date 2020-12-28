French Montana ft. Jim Jones “Too Late,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Dave East, Vado & Julian Morgan “Street Life” & More | Daily Visuals 12.28.20

Real heads remember the days when French Montana and Jim Jones were mortal enemies and hurling threats at each other on records and SMACK DVD’s and whatnot. Now more than a decade later the two have not only squashed their beef but even got in the studio together to put it down for the culture.

Linking up in the visuals for “Too Late,” French and Jones hit the streets with their respective crews and flash enough ice to light up the block at night. Don’t expect Jim to hop in the studio with Max B anytime soon though.

Keeping the scene in NY, DJ Kay Slay taps on the talents of Dave East, Vado and Julian Morgan for his clip to “Street Life” in which the men pay homage to the ride-or-die’s in their lives.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Stunna 4 Vegas, Doe Boy, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. JIM JONES – “TOO LATE”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. DAVE EAST, VADO & JULIAN MORGAN – “STREET LIFE”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “GANGSTA PARTY”

YSN & YOUNG DOLPH – “WORKIN”

CHINESE KITTY – “ON THREE”

ERIC BELLINGER – “GIFT EXCHANGE”

DOMANI FT. OLU – “PROBLEM”

TREVOR JACKSON – “RIVER”

DOE BOY – “COVID 19”