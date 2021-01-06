Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills,” Billy Danze “Halle Berry” & More | Daily Visuals 1.6.21

Believe it or not, Tyga is still in the rap game and apparently thriving even without the help Kylie Jenner’s bank account (no shots).

Still styling and profiling in his visuals to “Nigo In Beverly Hills,” T-Raw stunts in front of a private plane with a thick young woman and a foreign automobile that will no doubt be repossessed at some point in the future (we kid we kid). But he does have a history of having cars repossessed. Just sayin.

Back in Brooklyn Billy Danze keeps his M.O.P. steez on full display in his clip to “Halle Berry” keeps it thorough on the block like it was pre-gentrified Brooklyn back in the day.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LE$, Peso Peso, and more.

TYGA – “NIGO IN BEVERLY HILLS”

BILLY DANZE – “HALLE BERRY”

LE$ – “OPUS”

PESO PESO – “FIRST DAY OUT”

YFN LUCCI – “LUCCI 1 DA”