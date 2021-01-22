10 Things We Learned From Salt-N-Pepa On The Breakfast Club

Thirty-six years after Salt-N-Pepa brought some empowerment for women into the rap game the OG Hip-Hop duo are once again getting some much deserved shine and are ready to talk about some things from their past before the premier of their Lifetime film, Salt-N-Pepa.

Checking in with The Breakfast Club remotely from the comfort of their own homes, Salt-N-Pepa touch on quite a bevy of topics and even reveal some gems that fans might’ve never heard before.

From giving us an update about their court battle with DJ Spinderella to revealing that they were very close to collaborating with Notorious B.I.G., the hour long interview is filled with entertainment, insight, and of course, humor.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Salt-N-Peppa on The Breakfast Club.

Salt admits that she had reservations about the Salt-N-Pepa bio premiering on the Lifetime Network because, well, it is Lifetime. Pepa for her part was hoping their story would hit theaters, but in the end they were content with Lifetime showing interest. Ultimately Salt feels that the finished product is “satisfactory” though she wishes more of their OG music was featured in the film.

