Westside Gunn ft. Armani Ceasar “Liz Loves Luger,” Dave East “Mercedes Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 1.26.21

2020 was a stellar year for members of Griselda as Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine all put in the kind of work in the music game they put in on their streets.

Keeping that 2020 energy going into January, Westside Gunn drops some visuals for his Who Made The Sunshine album cut, “Liz Loves Luger” which finds Armani Ceasar helping Gunn dispose of a body in a hotel. Talk about a ride-or-die chick. Shorty didn’t mind getting her manicured hands dirty. Props.

Back in Harlem Dave East hangs in front of the bodega with his crew while stuntin’ in front of a few Benzes for his clip to “Mercedes Talk.” Lowkey wondering why he ain’t drive the whip for the video but whatever.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Homeboy Sandman featuring Chris Quelle, CJ, and more.

WESTSIDE GUNN FT. ARMANI CAESAR – “LIZ LOVES LUGER”

DAVE EAST – “MERCEDES TALK”

CJ – “BOP”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “HELLO DANCER”

SHAD DA GOD – “COUNT ME OUT”

24LEFTEYE – “WASHINGTON ST”

ANGEL HAZE – “WEIGHT”