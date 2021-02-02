Lil Durk “Kanye Krazy,” Wiz Khalifa ft. 24HRS & Chevy Woods “Chicken With The Cheese” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.21

Over the past decade and change Kanye West has left his mark on the rap game via timeless production, classic cuts, and outlandish antics, but will he be remembered for being a special kind of cray-cray?

We don’t know for sure but fellow Chicagoan Lil Durk might be looking to make it a thing with his latest offering. In his visuals to “Kanye Krazy” Durk recreates some of Kanye’s most infamous moments and music videos such as his Taylor Swift stage crash and his MAGA moment. We wonder how Yeezy will take this.

Back in the studio Wiz Khalifa shows he can both work and have fun as he rolls up some KK and travels to a higher plane alongside 24 HRS and Chevy Woods for the clip to “Chicken With The Cheese.” Interesting title but we figure it’s a testament to the potentness of Khalifa’s Kush.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Bankroll Freddie, and more.

LIL DURK – “KANYE KRAZY”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. 24HRS & CHEVY WOODS – “CHICKEN WITH THE CHEESE”

YOUNG DOLPH – “BADDIE ON MY PHONE”

DAYON GREENE – “BIG STEPPA”

B.O.B – “NEON DEMON”

DRAG-ON – “DIOR FREESTYLE”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “ADD IT UP”

YOUNG DOLPH FT. KEY GLOCK – “GREEN LIGHT”

22GZ – “GOOFY/BACK IN BLOOD FREESTYLE”

BIG TRAY DEEE – “45 LAWZ”