Nike Recalling Pairs of The Air Jordan 6 “Carmine”‘s After Defective Issue

The Air Jordan VI “Carmine” OG’s are considered one of this year’s biggest releases in the sneaker community as the OG “Nike Air” branding is set to be featured on the heel for the first time since its original release in the mid 90’s.

Unfortunately, a week and change ago it was revealed that a sizable number of pairs were defective as the white midsoles were actually pink due to an error in the production of the sneaker and/or bleeding of the carmine suede into the midsoles. Now Nice Kicks is reporting that Nike has begun recalling pairs across the board just days before they’re supposed to see their February 13th release day.

Jordan Brand is addressing the issue by having retailers return the defective pairs, as originally reported by Complex’s Brendan Dunne. According to the article, a “flawed batch of midsole paint” was used on the AJ6 which turns the white to pink. The question remains if the discoloration will appear down the road for pairs that might not have the pink discoloration right out the gate.

Looks like the Nike Outlet stores are about to have hella pink soled Air Jordan VI carmines in stock sooner than later.

What makes this worse is that the recall means there will be less product out for heads to copp so what was meant to be a mass general release will actually turn out to be a limited stock drop. Real heads would just get the joints regardless and if they had a pink sole they’d just have them repainted or something.

With all the money that Nike’s been counting these days you’d think they’d have top-notch production lines ensuring that things like this wouldn’t happen, but here we are.

Now that we know there will be less pairs out there to pick up get ready to hold that bi-weekly “L” on the SNKRS app. The sneaker game stays cold, b.