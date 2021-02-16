Goodie Mob “4 My Ppls,” Lil Durk ft. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.21

With a bunch of golden era Hip-Hop artists releasing new material in the the last few years, why not have the ATL representatives reunite for a game in much need of a positive message?

In their latest black-and-white visuals to “4 My Ppl,” Big Gipp, CeeLo Green, Khujo and T-Mo put the band back together to touch on the sociopolitical issues we’ve been tackling for the past year. Now if only OutKast would follow suit and get together to bless us with some new material. Just sayin.’

From some OG’s to some YG’s, Lil Durk links up with Lil Baby and in their clip to “Finesse Out The Gang Way” hit up a jewelry store to see what else they can throw on their already iced out persons. Might as well throw ice on those sneaker laces at this point.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Sosamann featuring Wiz Khalifa, and more.

GOODIE MOB – “4 MY PPL”

LIL DURK FT. LIL BABY – “FINESSE OUT THE GANG WAY”

YOUNG BUCK – “SAY NOW”

SOSAMANN & WIZ KHALIFA – “MESSING WIT ME”

HIM LO FT. MARQ SPEKT & ROC MARCIANO – “BULLSEYE (G-MIX)”

KAI CA$H FT. ONLY ONE FELIPE – “AGAIN”

SWAGGER RITE & ROY WOODS – “DRUGS & LOVE”

REMY – “REAL LOVE AIN’T SAFE”

26AR – “BNB”

POLOGANG & RAMBO KUSCO – “STILL DUMPIN”