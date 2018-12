Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2011

Last night (June 5), at Giant Staduim, New York City’s Hot 97 held their coveted Summer Jam concert which was highlighted by performances by Lil Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Waka Flocka Flame, Lloyd Banks, Chris Brown, Lloyd, DJ Khaled and Fabolous.

Peep the pics of the below (courtesy of alleyesonwho.com).

