Big Sean “Lucky Me/Still I Rise,” Princess Nokia “It’s Not My Fault” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.21

Today marks Big Sean’s 33th year on this earth and to celebrate his birthday the Motor City rapper releases a new dual visual that’s sure to please his hardcore fan base.

For his latest video to “Lucky Me/Still I Rise,” Big Sean gives a private live performance in an undisclosed location before the lights start flashing and he gets hype and goes off with the fast flow.

Back in New York, Princess Nokia takes things to the next level and for her clip to “It’s Not My Fault” gets her futuristic sexiness on while conjuring up memories of J. Lo’s “If You Had My Love” music video. Y’all youngn’s probably ain’t familiar with that joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton featuring Danny Brown, Thurz, and more.

BIG SEAN – “LUCKY ME/STILL I RISE”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “IT’S NOT MY FAULT”

BROCKHAMPTON FT. DANNY BROWN – “BUZZCUT”

THURZ – “BLACK AND BLUE”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “CONSISTENT”

KENNY MASON – “PLAY BALL”

SWAGGER RITE – “WESTON RD. FREESTYLE”

NYM LO – “THROUGH THE WIRE”

ALLBLACK – “ANEJO”