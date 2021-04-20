Bizzy Bone “Murder For Hire,” Dyce Payso ft. Jim Jones “Trapmares” & More | Daily Visuals 4.20.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we patiently await a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunion album or something (fingers crossed), fan favorite member Bizzy Bone is still doing his own thing and judging from his sounds, he hasn’t lost a step.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Murder For Hire,” Bizzy gets stylishly gritty as he comes across as a rapping homeless man with a fancy top hat and spiffy umbrella. Homie lowkey looks like a Batman villain. Just sayin.’

Back on the block Dyce Payso assembles his soldiers for his Jim Jones assisted clip to “Trapmares” where cash, cars, and bright lights are the name of the game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bodega Bamz, Fivio Foreign, and more.

BIZZY BONE – “MURDER FOR HIRE”

DYCE PAYSO FT. JIM JONES – “TRAPMARES”

BODEGA BAMZ – “MUY PELIGROSO”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “SELF MADE”

GLOBAL DAN FT. GLOBAL DELL – “TOXIC”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNbAZnrlU5G/

TOKYO JETZ – “INTRO”

LIL JAIRMY & 42 DUGG – “GET BACK”

YN JAY FT. ICEWEAR VEEZO – “AUTOGRAPH”

BOP TYQUAN – “BIG DEMON”