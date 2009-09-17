CLOSE
DJ Drama Cleared In Copyright Infringement Lawsuit From Lil Wayne & Company

The mixtape circuit’s reigning king, DJ Drama, has been cleared of all charges filed by Lil Wayne and company over profits from mixtapes. A federal judge declared that Cash Money Records didn’t establish a “valid legal claim” in the copyright infringement lawsuit.

Since the case first hit the news last year, Drama has maintained that he didn’t have a beef with Weezy and this was a label dispute. He stated,

“The accusations against me are misplaced. This is not a case of Lil Wayne vs. DJ Drama. Me and Wayne are good. I am confident that this matter will be resolved quickly without harming the relationships between myself, Wayne and Cash Money Records.”

Quiet as kept, Drama had a major hand in Weezy’s current reign of Hip-Hop as the charge was ignited with several highly successful Dedication mixtapes on Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” series.

