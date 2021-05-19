Joyner Lucas “Zim Zimma,” EARTHGANG “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joyner Lucas is one of the most overlooked and underrated rappers in the rap game and though many don’t mention him when talkin’ about the Hip-Hop’s toughest lyricists, the man is still riding like a boss regardless of who doesn’t recognize.

For his latest visuals to “Zim Zimma,” Joyner links up with Mark Wahlberg to cruise around town before eventually conversing with the likes of George Lopez and P. Diddy. Hella funny stuff here.

With the “Lemon Pepper” instrumental all the rage these days, EARTHGANG are the latest artists to give the beat a twirl and in their clip to their “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” kick back in an apartment while giving us their two cents on the Boi-1da produced beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Allblack featuring Mozzy and Peezy, Larry June, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “ZIM ZIMMA”

EARTHGANG – “LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE”

ALLBLACK FT. MOZZY & PEEZY – “WAR STORIES”

BIG. D FT. HOFFA-FLITO, BRUSE-WANE & INNOCENT? – “BOSS MOVE”

LARRY JUNE – “WAIT ON ME”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. FAT NWIGWE – “FYE FYE”