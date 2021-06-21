Busta Rhymes “Deep Thought,” Kodak Black “Gleerious” & More | Daily Visuals 6.21.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Busta Rhymes last album Extinction Level Event 2 is 8 months old but anyone’s who’s heard the Hip-Hop legend’s latest offering is probably still bumping tracks from that album right now.

Busta knows this so it makes sense that he’s still dropping visuals in support of the project as he comes through with a new clip to “Deep Thought” in which he kicks it at home with a thick female, some Henny and a blunt to help him take a load off. Dope view from his apartment in the clouds.

Kodak Black meanwhile keeps on making the most of his Trump pardoned freedom and for his video to “Gleerious” uses home videos to show just how lavish a life he’s been living since getting sprung by his savior, Cheeto Jesus.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Soulja Boy, Tha Doogpound featuring Kaydence, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES – “DEEP THOUGHT”

KODAK BLACK – “GLEERIOUS”

SOULJA BOY – “MAD”

THE DOGGPOUND FT. KAYDENCE – “WE ROLLIN”

NELLY & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE – “LIL BIT”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – “2 YOU”

LEON BRIDGES – “WHY DON’T YOU TOUCHE ME: PART 1”