Gucci Mane “Dboy Style,” Joyner Lucas ft. Rick Ross “Legend,” & More | Daily Visuals 6.23.21

Gucci Mane’s been home a while now and though he’s been relatively quiet for a minute, lately he’s been popping up here on there with solo cuts and guest verses on other artists tracks.

Today Guwop comes with some new visuals for his latest joint, “Dboy Style” where he takes to the studio in some leopard print attire to growl on the track and flex some impressive jewelry. And we thought leopard print clothes were for cougars at the club and ish.

Joyner Lucas meanwhile links up with Rick Ross and for his clip to “Legend” utilizes some old home videos to detail his ascension in the game while he and Ross walk on water. Luckily Rick Ross lost a lot of weight cause if this was 2011 Rick Ross we not sure that water would’ve held. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y and T.Y., Peso Peso, and more.

GUCCI MANE – DBOY STYLE”

JOYNER LUCAS FT. RICK ROSS – “LEGEND”

CURREN$Y & T.Y. – “OVERHIGH”

RANSOM FT. JADAKISS, RAEKWON & MIKE CLASSIC – “SHAMPAIN”

PESO PESO – “WHERE YOU BEEN AT”

SNAK THE RIPPER – “ASHES”

HIATUS KAIYOTE FT. ARTHUR VEROCAI – “GET SUN”

ALMIGHTY JAY – “WORTHLESS”