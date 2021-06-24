Paloma Ford ft. Rick Ross “All For Nothing,” Lil Gotit ft. Young Thug “Playa Chanel” & More | Daily Visuals 6.24.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late Rick Ross has been poppin’ up with guest appearances on the records of artists that most heads are unfamiliar with and today he continues the trend with an up and coming R&B singer that’ll move your soul.

Linking up with Pamola Ford for her visuals to “All For Nothing,” Rozay and the young woman go for a ride through the forest while sippin’ on some spirits before she does her own thing with nature.

Elsewhere Lil Gotit get together with Young Thug for the visuals to “Playa Chanel” where the two throw a private soiree with a gang of beautiful young women who look ready for a good time.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Asian Doll, Akeem Ali featuring Fleetwood Fred, and more.

PALOMA FORD FT. RICK ROSS – “ALL FOR NOTHING”

LIL GOTIT FT. YOUNG THUG – “PLAYA CHANEL”

ASIAN DOLL – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

AKEEM ALI FT. FLEETWOOD FRED – “PLAYA 2”

BELLA – “TRUST ISSUES”

DON Q – “LAW & ORDER”