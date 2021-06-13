Young M.A “Yak Thoughts,” City Girls “Twerkulator” & More | Daily Visuals 7.11.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Young M.A may be a rap star, but she stresses just like everyone else and being that she checked herself into rehab, y’all know she’s got some things going on in her life.

For her latest visuals to “Yak Thoughts,” the Brooklyn rapper ditches the fancy clothes and ice to walk an empty hallway to get some things off her chest from her love life to her professional life and how it effects her mental health. Pretty effective visual to be honest.

City Girls meanwhile give strippers something to bounce to at the club and for their clip to “Twerkulator” show just how to work the beat like professionals. Nothing like an old school beat for some new school moves.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Mya, BAS featuring J. Cole and Lil Tjay, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “YAK THOUGHTS”

CITY GIRLS – “TWERKULATOR”

MYA – “WORTH IT”

BAS FT. J. COLE & LIL TJAY – “THE JACKIE”

CURREN$Y FT. SCOTTY ATL – “RIDE”

HELL RELL FT. J.R. WRITER – “BAKING SODA BIBLE”

VIC MENSA – “VICTORY”

DAVE FT. STORMZY – “CLASH”