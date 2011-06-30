Lil Kim Parties With Queen Pen, Juelz Santana’s Girlfriend In NY [Photos]

Lil’ Kim was spotted in New York this weekend spending time with fellow female emcee Queen Pen and video vixen Kimbella.

The head of the anti-Nicki Minaj movement was in town for a performance when she was joined by the rapper and the mother of Juelz Santana’s son.

Ths isn’t the first time Kim’s been spotted with the video vixen, the rapper and Kimbella are said to be best friends.

In addition to performing shows, Kim is said to be featured on Monica’s latest single that drops in July and features production from Missy Elliott.

Check out more of Kim, Kimbella and Queen Pen below.

