Kanye West Performs “Poison” At Essence, Says Never Trust A Big Butt And A Smile

Kanye West Performs At Essence Music Festival

Kanye West performed at the Essence Music Festival in News Orleans this past weekend, where the superstar rapper surprised the packed crowd with a portion of his show dedicated to old school jams.

Mr. West played songs like “Before I Let You Go” by Frankie Beverly, “Come & Talk to Me” by Jodeci, “Groove Me’ by Guy,” “Poison” by Bel Biv Devoe, and “My Perogative” by Bobby Brown while entertaining the crowd by busting out in some old school dance moves.

“Never Trust a big butt and a smile! Why I ain’t listen to that song?!,“ West said as BBD’s “Poison” played.

Watch video footage of Kanye’s Essence fest performance, courtesy of Necole Bitchie, below.