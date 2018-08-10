“After Unpacked: An Evening for the Rest of Us” to celebrate the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Note9

Last night (August 9th), Samsung held a celebration for the global launch of the Galaxy Note9 at Samsung 837 in New York City’s Meatpacking District. To celebrate the unveiling of the new, super powerful Galaxy Note9, Samsung threw a block party and took over Washington Street between 13th and Little 12th Street. Attendees were among the first in the world to experience Samsung’s new Galaxy Note9 and enjoyed music immersive tech experiences, local eats, and more.

