Azealia Banks Drags Lana Del Rey By Her Mayonnaise Tear Soaked Handkerchief Over IG Rant, Black Twitter Rejoices

Lana Del Rey may have thought she was speaking facts when she dropped her soliloquy on Instagram, but instead the tone-deaf post got her dragged by Black Twitter, prompting Azealia Banks to drop a few facts of her own.

As previously reported, early Thursday (May 21) morning, Lana Del Rey took to social media to share a controversial Instagram post that appeared to take slight digs at women of color. Del Rey named Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat for having lyrics that glorify “bad girl” behavior while hitting back at her critics who say she “glamorizes abuse.”

Catching wind of the shade after being tagged by multiple Twitter users, Azealia Banks took to Twitter to respond to Del Rey’s claim that she “invented women speaking their minds.”

That girl really said she invented women speaking their minds huh. Like I’m not dreaming ? That actually happened ? — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2O20) May 21, 2020

Women have been speaking on being in imperfect relationships/ situations. Beyoncé’s lemonade album exists, Nicki’s Pink print album exists. You didn’t open any doors. You simply joined the choir and then convinced yourself you were the choir master @LanaDelRey. Typical — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2O20) May 21, 2020

Azealia Banks then expounded on her point educating Lana on her privilege for even having the nerve to compare the historic accomplishments of the four Black women as a knock at her fame. While many were calling for the normally erratic Banks to drag her in a manner that she is known for, Banks showed that it was better for her to kill the notion with the truth before sympathizing with what she felt Del Rey was trying to say.

I hope none of you is suprised. At the end of the day white feminists will be white feminists — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2O20) May 21, 2020

For what it’s worth I can empathize that she felt targeted for years and felt she needed to speak out but she could have gone about it a lot better because that wasn’t it at all — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2O20) May 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Azealia Banks has had to gather Lana Del Rey, in 2018 the two got into a heated exchange on Twitter after the “Dexedrine” rapper called Del Rey a “fake ally” after she publicly criticized Kanye West for his support of Donald Trump.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” Del Rey wrote. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues of narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p**** just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue.”

Not being a fan of the white interjection in what many consider “Black business”, Banks clapped at Del Rey calling her approach to the matter “fake” after pointing out she worked with A$AP Rocky, who was charged with physical assault after allegedly slapping a female fan.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks tweeted at the time. “To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally.”

