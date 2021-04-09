Black Twitter & Irish Twitter Cook Prince Philip After News Of Passing

Black Twitter and Irish Twitter enacted an online bond on Friday (April 9) after the news that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99. With the Royal Family being a known target of both groups for various reasons, the jokes and slander have been high in volume.
Before we begin, we’d like to state that death isn’t a laughing matter and there might be some who find the details of this story offensive or triggering. That said, it goes without saying that anti-British sentiment has been raging in Ireland among Irish Republicans, socialists, and nationalists who publicly railed against Queen Elizabeth II’s proposed visit in 2011 at the invitation of former president Mary McAleese.
In recent times, the saga of Prince Harry his wife Meghan Markle has revealed that the Royal Family allegedly harbored racist attitudes towards the Duchess of Sussex due to her being a Black woman. As the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, the sixth in line for the throne, stepped away from his royal duties due to the mistreatment his wife suffered both from the family and the vast media attention they attracted.
With the couple coming clean in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that detailed some of the more harrowing moments as members of the monarchy, it appeared apparent to many Black Americans that the Royal Family did not do much to protect the Duke and Duchess from the press and failed to consider that Prince Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Diana, died after trying to evade a rabid group of paparazzi attempting to get a candid photo.
As it stands, for both Black and Irish Twitter, it’s on sight for the Royal Family and the death of Prince Philip, especially after some linked his son, Prince Andrew, to the late Jeffrey Epstein. And before anyone gets it twisted, Black Twitter means ALL of Black Twitter and we don’t need to explain that any further.
Keep scrolling to see the reaction.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
Black Twitter: Solemn for days demanding respect for DMX while praying he pull through.— Miss Ris (@MakeNoApologeez) April 9, 2021
Black Twitter: finds out Prince Philip died pic.twitter.com/Lflc6qBvlr
2.
Black Twitter carrying the comedy on this app: pic.twitter.com/XCtcUesS4K— RK🇬🇭 (@SNGXVII) April 9, 2021
3.
When Black Twitter found out about Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/NFNsHsgxvV— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 9, 2021
4.
Me reading tweets of Prince Philip, Prince Andrew from Black Twitter, UK Twitter and Irish Twitter pic.twitter.com/oSb6ZxYHMp— 👩🏾🦰🍂 (@tingzsm) April 9, 2021
5.
Black Twitter— !!Gregg (@_Gregg__) April 9, 2021
Irish Twitter
US Twitter
and UK Twitter all coming together pic.twitter.com/3VwPG633dy
6.
BLACK TWITTER OUTSIDE BUCKINGHAM PALACE AFTER HEARING ABOUT PRINCE PHILIP 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nsen1UHbrU— CAM (@Cameron988_) April 9, 2021
7.
The Queen getting ready to execute all of Black Twitter for treason after the Prince Philip memes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cdK4m3Cmjl— YCJ (@yohanldn) April 9, 2021
8.
irish twitter, black twitter and non-tory UK twitter all uniting after hearing todays news 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2qsUpzI4mT— void (@iiVoid) April 9, 2021
9.
The whole of UK black Twitter bout to meet eachother at Heathrow when they deport us for these tweets😭😭— 23.🏴 (@slimfbg) April 9, 2021
10.
Me once I saw the news saying HES DEAD knowing what Black Twitter was about to be on.— 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙱𝙾𝙾𝚉𝚈 𝚂𝙰𝙶♐️ (@tatertottittiez) April 9, 2021
Memes for days. The really smoking this man. pic.twitter.com/6HRJmgsmNg
11.
UK black Twitter getting ready to meet each other at Gatwick airport tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HCyj69r4wk— Chi 🎏:) (@25kosi_) April 9, 2021
12.
Black Twitter trying to get the jokes in at the golden hour 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dpSALNGHp6— Shito Assasin🥷🏾 (@1ckaay) April 9, 2021
13.
Black Twitter & Irish Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/WbGESFFV1W— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 9, 2021
14.
**good morning to Meghan Markle, Black Twitter, and Irish Twitter only today— vampyre girlfriend ⚜️ (@badcreolec) April 9, 2021
15.
Current situation between Black Twitter and Irish Twitter. #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/ipS5PQoM89— dailyL (@dailylaney) April 9, 2021
16.
Black Twitter woke up early just to smoke Prince Philip. I can’t 💀 pic.twitter.com/ei2ZlOgB5s— Lij ☂️ (@playboilij) April 9, 2021
17.
Black Twitter coming in full force today pic.twitter.com/ASoCgClNPx— DG🇬🇭🦅 (@Drealz4) April 9, 2021
18.
Black Twitter and Irish Twitter bout to have a baby that's going to come out looking like Storm.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 9, 2021
19.
Shout out to:— Denise M R (@DDRey) April 9, 2021
Black twitter
Irish Twitter
Dog Twitter
for making me grin today.
Thinking of my Irish Mother right now who landed in England, married and created life with a man with melanin, got a dog and stuck two fingers up at this: pic.twitter.com/K3tBQE0Fwv
20.
black twitter and irish twitter the real winners today 😎 pic.twitter.com/0R8M52dcpB— mervereIIi (@mervereIIi) April 9, 2021