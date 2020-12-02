Burna Boy Allegedly Cheated On Stefflon Don With Jo Pearl, Afrobeats Twitter In Shock

Burna Boy dropped his fifth studio album Twice As Tall at the tail end of the summer, cementing his status as one of the top Afrobeats-influenced acts of his time. However, the Nigerian superstar is embroiled in a scandal after a woman came forth claiming to have been in a years-long relationship with Burna, who is publicly connected to fellow artist Stefflon Don.

Jo Pearl, the owner of Snatched By Pearl, took to her Instagram page in a pair of videos to explain her side of things. She claims that the relationship between her and Burna was hot and heavy quickly and that she moved into his London home shortly after they met.

However, Pearl was apparently blindsided by the news that Burna and British rapper Stefflon Don became official in January 2019 after meeting after a concert. Pearl addresses this and more across the course of her video. Burna and Stefflon have yet to respond to the allegations.

Pearl made mention that the relationship’s hidden nature and the aftermath of discovering it was not the fairy tale she hoped for has been tough on her personally.

Across Twitter, with Burna Boy’s name trending, the reactions are intense and over the top as expected. We have them listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty