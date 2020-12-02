Burna Boy Allegedly Cheated On Stefflon Don With Jo Pearl, Afrobeats Twitter In Shock

Burna Boy dropped his fifth studio album Twice As Tall at the tail end of the summer, cementing his status as one of the top Afrobeats-influenced acts of his time. However, the Nigerian superstar is embroiled in a scandal after a woman came forth claiming to have been in a years-long relationship with Burna, who is publicly connected to fellow artist Stefflon Don.
Jo Pearl, the owner of Snatched By Pearl, took to her Instagram page in a pair of videos to explain her side of things. She claims that the relationship between her and Burna was hot and heavy quickly and that she moved into his London home shortly after they met.
However, Pearl was apparently blindsided by the news that Burna and British rapper Stefflon Don became official in January 2019 after meeting after a concert. Pearl addresses this and more across the course of her video. Burna and Stefflon have yet to respond to the allegations.
Pearl made mention that the relationship’s hidden nature and the aftermath of discovering it was not the fairy tale she hoped for has been tough on her personally.
Across Twitter, with Burna Boy’s name trending, the reactions are intense and over the top as expected. We have them listed out below.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
Burna boy is a fan of yansh from day one.— Bob Cyril (@BOBCyril2) December 2, 2020
Fellow fans of yansh decide for Burna, African giant Is confused
RT for Steff
Like for Jopearl pic.twitter.com/FEPqQscvga
2.
Guys that love big bum bum like Burna, have the tendency of cheating.— Tosin🇳🇬🇨🇦👨 (@Ohloowatoscene) December 2, 2020
3.
Stefflon Don probably caused Burna to cheat. Nigerian men only cheat when provoked.— Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 2, 2020
We are the Monsters you made.
4.
I didn't care for the Burna story until she mentioned that he used to call her "original saloon jollof". That's the exact kind of crap Burna would say.— Lawrence (@iKillCuriosity) December 2, 2020
He did it.
5.
It's not burna boy's fault, they way Yoruba men like big yansh ehn. The best way to avoid temptation is to fall for it. 😂— ♛ ZATARRA 🎅 (@zataarra__) December 2, 2020
Omo see jopearl and stefflon yansh nah😩🥵 pic.twitter.com/zItqb9lCft
6.
Steff: Why did you do it??? why did you cheat on me?😡😡😡— • General Zee 🎭 • #EndSARS (@heisTactic) December 2, 2020
Burna Boy: pic.twitter.com/xzHoKmRCI3
7.
Stefflon Don and Joepearl must have been the inspiration behind Burna boy’s songs. Coz only Big yansh can make a man shout “Ye, Ye, Ye, In one single track😂 pic.twitter.com/GwsU5xl6Ks— MUMU BOY 👑 (@testyflowz) December 2, 2020
8.
Before I cast a stone, I want to hear Burna boy’s part of the story. Cos I know Nigerian Men don’t cheat.— Peng (@Acedouglas1) December 2, 2020
9.
Stop hailing Burna Boy, he's no King...Kings don't cheat!!!— Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@MrObi_) December 2, 2020
I’m sorry but you can’t be a real nigga if you cheat on your other half.
10.
Burna Boy dating Steff and Jopearl in one picture— Skillz ➆ (@plugmanskillz) December 2, 2020
Odogwu 1 of Africa pic.twitter.com/f1Q8f3ZEes
11.
You’re here insulting Burna boy, meanwhile you’re single and lonely.— BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) December 2, 2020
Nobody wants you, not even as a 3rd side chick💔
12.
When I have money like Burna boy I won't even talk to you if you don't have big bum bum.— Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) December 2, 2020
13.
Burna Boy to Stefflon Don : pic.twitter.com/fi1RTLvHKc— E ➐ (@EwomaofDelta) December 2, 2020
14.
Burna Boy rn : pic.twitter.com/pmqA868MOA— ✨Gilliieee✨ (@gillianitor) December 2, 2020
15.
This was definitely Burna with Jopearl in the last 2 years 😹pic.twitter.com/s2XmqMQzOe— ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) December 2, 2020
16.
I mean burna really did say "I no be one of those men wey dey fear toto fvck yansh" so... 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/EWTCC77X3b— Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) December 2, 2020
17.
I think this thing is so funny cause not a single soul expected better from Burna. Like no one is shocked.— Cinderteda (@Imoteda) December 2, 2020
I feel for the babe sha. At 21 I would have fallen for that shit with a Kunle from Agada. So a star as big as Burna? My dear I would be wailing in the market square.
18.
If you look at this picture well you won't blame Burna boy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Zr3qlqA5vj— Baba Dudu 🌚 (@BlvckDotun) December 2, 2020
19.
Burna cheated on Steff with a girl that has bigger bumbum. Twice As Large.— MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) December 2, 2020
20.
"On the second day of Christmas, my true love sent to me..."— Sir Vage (@sammie_chika) December 2, 2020
Burna: Two side chicks and a Grammy nomination pic.twitter.com/YJRFJiBKEZ
21.
How Burna Boy successfully dated two women and dropped two great albums should be studied. Side chicks are needed for growth.— AyoTheMide🎈 (@mide_yy) December 2, 2020