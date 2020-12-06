Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager, Wholesomely Trolled By Dionne Warwick

Chance The Rapper has had quite a week. Not only did the Chicago rapper get sued by his former manager, he got wholesomely trolled by legendary R&B singer Dionne Warwick, too.
As for the lawsuit, Vulture reports that Pat Corcoran has sued Lil Chano for a cool $3 million. According to Corcoran, who reportedly held down Chance during his rise an independent artist, the Coloring Book rapper broke an oral agreement and hasn’t been paying commissions he is due since he was unceremoniously fired in February 2019.
From the sounds of Corcoran’s lawsuit, the trouble began when Chance’s family got more involved in his career (Corcoran was replaced by the rapper’s father).
Per Vulture:
In the lawsuit, Corcoran traces problems in his relationship with Chance to February 2019, when the rapper announced that his debut studio album, The Big Day, would come out in July, without consulting Corcoran. “It was likely there was not enough time for the creative process involved in releasing an album,” the suit claims, citing Chance’s March wedding. Corcoran implies Chance announced the album “before the recording or writing process even began,” and goes on to knock the “unproductive and undisciplined studio sessions” that followed. “Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of sub-par quality,” the suit goes on to claim, calling the album “a complete deviation from the meticulous writing process that brought Bennett fame for his wordplay and wit.” Corcoran cites the album’s tepid critical reception and quick fade from the charts as hurting both Chance’s and his own reputations, along with not creating enough hype for a subsequently planned arena tour. After Corcoran recommended Chance cancel the tour, the rapper instead first postponed it, then ultimately never rescheduled it. “Bennett ultimately blamed Corcoran for the judgment rendered by his fan base rather than accept that his own lack of dedication had doomed the project,” the filing claims.
Sounds like all the fingers are being points. Chance’s camp claims Corcoran has been paid everything he is due, and the lawsuit is a call for attention, and they’ll deal with him in court.
As for Dionne Warwick, she took to Twitter to question Chance’s choice in monikers, and it quickly went viral.
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” tweeted the icon.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
Bruh!
Peep some of the best reactions below.
Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020
1. Respect was given.
I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020
2. Even the Weeknd caught some stray smoke.
The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
3. More respect given.
I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020
4. Dionne Warwick is a national treasure.
I am now Dionne the Singer.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
5.
Dionne Warwick and Chance The Rapper. The interaction I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/rjkR8teWm0— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 5, 2020
6.
Nobody:— Mr. Brothers (@LBrothersMedia) December 6, 2020
Dionne Warwick on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/bMXav7woxo
7. Endgame?
Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
8.
The exchange between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper is the most wholesome exchange I’ve seen on here maybe ever— 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) December 6, 2020
9.
Dionne Warwick asking all the important questions tonight pic.twitter.com/D9F2U9X33w— Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) December 5, 2020
10.
Dionne Warwick. 80 years young and we love you.— donald e whittler (@e_whittler) December 5, 2020
11.
I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2020
12.
Twitter needs to give Dionne Warwick something. I don't know what but they need to send her the ultimate goodie box because the joy she has brought to this app...baaaaaby!— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) December 5, 2020
13.
How did Auntie Dionne Warwick get so good at Twitter?— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 6, 2020
14.
If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020