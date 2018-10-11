Meet Curvy Trinidad & Tobago’s “Pop’Era” Singer Charisse Mills

Charisse Mills landed on our radar recently after she graced the red carpet of this year’s American Music Awards in stunning fashion. The curvy singer is our latest Baes & Baddies entry for reasons that will become very apparent in a moment.

Mills hails from Trinidad and Tobago but was raised in Queens, New York. She has collaborated in the past with the likes of Ne-Yo and French Montana and has invented her own brand of music she has dubbed “Pop’Era” which is a blend of operatic singing over pop music stylings.

Mills is reemerging on the music scene by way of her latest single “Can’t Trust Myself,” which can be purchased here.

Check out Charisse Mills’ “Champagne” video with French Montana below and then check out the images of the lovely singer after.

—

Photo: WENN