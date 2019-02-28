Charmaine Is Super Woke, Enlists The Crew To Protest R.Kelly, Lily Moves On & More #BlackInkChi Moments

Black Ink Chicago put the ratchet behavior on hold last night to tackle the R.Kelly issue, police harassment, mental health and more.

After calling out Lily for her excessive use of the N-word, Charmaine is feeling super woke. The reality star/radio host decided to put on her protest hat and join in on the boycott of the king of R&Pee R.Kelly. She informs the crew of her intentions to join in on the canceling of the singer for his predatory behavior. After a discussion, everyone gets behind Charmaine on her fight against the troubled R&B singer despite having some reservations.

Lily who is currently on a Ryan-recommended break from the shop after the heated discussion about her abusing the n-word. She decides to use the time to focus on her art and chooses to work on an exhibit detailing the harsh journey Mexican immigrants endure to cross the border into the United States. Ryan and Bella show up to support the embattled tattoo artist. Lily finally understands that she has offended people by using the slur and apologizes but when given the opportunity to come back by Ryan she declines. She admits to her former boss she won’t be able to work with Charmaine who she feels has a vendetta against her.

Junior fresh from dealing with his anger management issues he revealed he has on last week’s episode is put to the test. While driving to the shop with Charmaine, he is pulled over by the police and things gets pretty intense. Charmaine completely upset makes it to the shop and details the whole situation to the 9 Mag crew describing how the cops were just harassing them and had no real reason to pull stop them. While searching Junior’s vehicle they find a gun which he legally owns and slaps handcuffs on him. She reveals she has no idea where he is when Ryan asks if he is okay, Junior later walks in the shop to their relief explaining that they had nothing on him and had to let him go.

Last but certainly not least, Phor who’s battle with depression took a scary turn forcing him to take a break from the show returns. The crew looks extremely happy to see their fellow 9 Mag member back and looking very healthy once again after taking some time off to be with family in Atlanta. With the original crew back together it’s time to go back to regular ratchet order.

Now, of course, people had a lot to say about Charmaine’s sudden wokeness, Ryan’s reaction towards Lily and Phors return. You can see all of the #BlackInkChi inspired commentary in the gallery below.

Photo: Steve Zak Photography / Getty