Cheeto Colored Man Calls Porn Star He Cheated On Wife With #horseface, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump continues to display a dizzying lack of self-restraint, intellect and chill. The Russia-approved POTUS gloated a court win over Stormy Daniels by referring to the porn star as “horseface.”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

To be clear, Donald Trump, of all people, is trying to shame someone for her looks. Also, this is the same woman he slept with while married to Melania Trump, the First Lady totally against bullying. Which is exactly what her hubby manages to do on a daily basis.

No surprise being that she is a woman, of which he always manages to show contempt.

Also, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist and Trump wants to let his boys slide. Don’t forget.

The multiple levels of irony was certainly not lost on Twitter. Peep some of the funniest and sharpest reaction in the gallery.