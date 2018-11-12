Comics Legend Stan Lee Passes Away at 95, Twitter Reacts

It’s a sad day for True Believers. Stan Lee, the iconic founder of Marvel Comics has passed away—he was 95.

Lee’s daughter confirmed his death to TMZ.

Stan Lee co-founded Marvel comics with the late, great Jack Kirby back in 1961. He created such indelible characters like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men, among others.

Lee had a special place in the hearts of Black comic fans since he always represented diversity in characters. The X-Men were considered a not so veiled take on racism while heroes like Ororo Munroe aka Storm or Black Panther gave Black kids characters they could look up to that happened to look like them, too.

A testament to Lee’s greatness is Twitter reactions to his passing. See some of the most poignant responses to his death in the gallery.

Rest in Power Stan Lee. Excelsior!

Thank you to all of America's veterans for your service. Fun fact: Stan’s official US Army title during WW2 was ‘Playwright.’ #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/limi6CWzsL — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty