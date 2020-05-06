Man Delivers Flying Foot Fade During Girl Fight At Cumberland Mall, Twitter Is Astonished

With the state of Georgia largely free to resume business as semi-normal, people are taking to the streets in droves while others are remaining shut down in defiance of Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders. Outside of what has been said to be Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall, a fight between a group of women was broken up by a man delivering a dropkick to one of the assailants, kicking off a series of reactions on Twitter.

Twitter user @Kevinvalencia_ shared video footage of a fight between two women that spilled onto the ground. A third woman tried to intervene as it appeared one woman was getting the better of her friend. A security guard was trying to break apart the fight and suddenly, a man came flying in feet first and pushed the woman trying to help away while then shoving the security guard off.

The man scooped up the woman he was trying to assist and the pair walked off as the video was cut short. With the video beginning to get shared widely on Twitter Wednesday morning (May 6), some were able to determine that they knew the location of the incident. That then turned into a series of jokes about the flying foot fade, the fact that folks are acting out of character due to being cooped up for weeks and slamming the mall for being a hub of the struggle for quite some time.

Details about the fight aren’t known but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from dropping heavy assumptions or from getting those jokes off. We’ve collected those reactions below.

—

Photo: Screenshot