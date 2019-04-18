Kombat Kountdown: Cyrax & Sektor Make Appearances In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Launch Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2019. The folks at NetherRealm have been slowly building up the hype with character announcements and details on the upcoming closed beta.

We are literally just days away from Mortal Kombat 11’s launch, and today (Apr. 18) NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a new official launch trailer. Set to the soundtrack of a remix of “Techno Syndrome” the famed theme song from the Mortal Kombat film released back in 1995 by international DJ, Dimitri Vegas, and 2WEI we get another glimpse of the game’s story.

MK11’s new antagonist Kronika, the Keeper of Time is trying to rewind time all the way back to its beginning and restart history to bring forth a new era. Players will control different MK characters from different generations to help restore balance to the realms making this the most ambitious game in the franchise’s long history.

The trailer consists of both cinematic story moments and actual gameplay featuring all of the 24 characters (25 if you include DLC character Shang Tsung) in action. Fans of MK probably salivated seeing the cyber ninjas Cyrax and Sektor making an appearance as well. With the roster pretty much confirmed already that could mean they were both just making a special appearance in the trailer. BUT there is still hope that they will both be joining the roster as DLC characters sometime down the road.

There is still one more Kombat Kast on the April 22 before Mortal Kombat 11’s April 23 launch. So who knows who they will announce yet, we got our fingers crossed over here. You can check out the new launch trailer below.

We already knew Shao Khan was going to be a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11 if you happened to pre-order the game. Today NetherRealm Studios gave us our first look at the former Emporer of Outworld, and he looks mightly impressive.

First making his appearance in Mortal Kombat II as the games challenging final boss, Khan is back in MK11 armed with his hammer issuing the most devastating fades ever.

His fatality might be top 3 as well, after knocking his opponent to his knees, Khan swings his hammer like a golf club sending his unfortunate victim’s head flying through their rear like a golf ball hit by Tiger Woods. It’s definitely something you have to see for yourself as soon as possible.

You can check Shao Khan’s gameplay reveal trailer below.

Today’s (Apr.12) edition of Kombat Kast delivered Princess Kitana’s gameplay reveal trailer that was promised, and she wasn’t alone it also featured the Kytinn and Queen of the Hive D’Vorah.

While the trailer showcases Kitana in her human form delivering a proper fade to the devious bug queen, last time we saw her she died and was revived as an evil revenant of herself. She now rules the Netherealm alongside revenant Lui Kang, and together they destroy all realms. Her moves look better than ever as she makes quick work of D’Vorah using her classic deadly fans with a combination kicks she may have picked up from her lover Kang.

Her fatal blow vicious and her fatality is absolutely gruesome as she uses her fans to dice up D’Vorah and delivers the fatal blow by kicking the fan which doubles as a blade in the dismembered head of her opponent.

Also being added to the gallery is a new character to Mortal Kombat, the elder god Cetrion who was exclusively revealed by Game Informer as part of their MK11 coverage. So do yourself a favor and check out both trailers below.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released today (Apr 8) a new television spot for Mortal Kombat 11. The theme for the ad is that “each of us has a fighter within that pushes us to fight for what we believe in.” With the help of Create Advertising Group, director Joe Sill and Plastic Wax they were able to bring to life a world where ordinary everyday people can possess the strength and unique abilities of MK characters like Raiden and Sub-Zero.

The spot also served as a confirmation that Kitana will also be joining the roster of fighters following last weeks reveal of new character The Kollector. NetherRealm adds that Kitana will have her own gameplay reveal trailer coming soon, for now, you can get a glimpse of her in action in the new television spot in the gallery below.

Today’s Kombat Kast introduced a new fighter joining the already impressive growing lineup of playable characters. The folks at NetherRealm introduced The Kollector, he is described as Shao Khan’s former four-armed enforcer who was born into poverty who rewarded himself by stealing riches from Outworld’s people.

When his former boss was killed, Outworld’s new Emporer Kotal Khan vowed to get rid of any remnants of Shao Khan’s previous regime capturing The Kollector who was in hiding living off the riches he stole. He now faces execution but is now fighting for his life in Mortal Kombat 11. You can see him in action and watch his impressive fatality in the trailer below.

During PlayStation’s first #StateofPlay presentation today (Mar. 25), NetherRealm revealed classic MK characters Lui Kang, Kung Lao, and Jax Briggs will be coming back in Mortal Kombat 11 in its new Old Skool vs. New Skool trailer. With Ice Cube’s “Check Yo Self” and Vince Staple’s “Blue Suede” serving as the soundtrack with each song representing Mortal Kombat’s past and present the trailer was a perfect glimpse of what to expect in the new game. You can check it out in the gallery below.

To keep up with the #MK11 news, we decided to start a tracker that will help you stay in the loop every time a character is announced. Today during the Mortal Kombat 11 panel at C2E2 it was revealed that Mortal Kombat OG’s Noob Saibot and Shang Tsung are returning to take part in the high-stakes martial arts tournament.

While we didn’t get to see Shang Tsung soul devouring and shapeshifting in action, we are definitely sure his move looks better than ever. Tsung who was the host and final fight in the first Mortal Kombat tournament didn’t become playable to till MK II. The faithful servant to Shao Khan will be available as one of the six DLC characters available in the Kombat Pack when you purchase Mortal Kombat 11 Premium and Kollector’s Editions.

Noob Saibot (Ed Boon and John Tobias the creators of MK last names backward) who also made his first appearance in Mortal Kombat but wasn’t playable is back. The shadowy figure was once known as Bi-Han the original Sub-Zero and was a coldblooded assassin literally and figuratively till he met his demise at the hands of Scorpion. He was resurrected as a wraith stripped of all feelings and considers himself a perfect fighter.

In the trailer below, he utilizes a clone of himself at will to help administer bone-crushing damage and insane fatality where his clone grows inside his opponent.

Noob Saibot and Shang Tsung join the growing list of combatants that include Jade, Jacqui Briggs, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kabal, Baraka, Skarlet, Baraka, Geras, Kano, D’Vorah, Cassie Cage, Erron Black, Shao Kahn, and Kotal Kahn. If you missed any of their reveals, hit the gallery below to watch the characters revealed so far and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for all things Mortal Kombat 11.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios