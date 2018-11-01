D Rose Back: NBA Players Salute Derrick Rose’s 50-Point Explosion

Derrick Rose was one of the most promising NBA players of his era, but injuries robbed him of his potential for greatness. However, on Halloween night D Rose was back and exploded on the court for 50 points, reminding many of us of just how special a player he was.

Rose and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Utah Jazz at their home base of the Target Center in a tense back and forth contest. While Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had big games for the Jazz, Rose put the Timberwolves on his back and even played the most minutes with 41.

The whole league has been going up for Derrick Rose, understandably so. The moment was big for Rose too as he was wracked with emotion and embracing his new position as a role player and locker room leader. In fact in the post-game interview, Rose noted that he’s never been this manner of player but is now trying to use his experience to guide the young team to greatness alongside the talented Jimmy Butler.

Check out the reactions below.

