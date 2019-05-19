Deontay Wilder Knocked Dominic Breazeale The F*ck Out, Twitter Reacts

Dominic Breazeale is still trying to figure out what happened. What everyone else saw was the boxer getting knocked the f*ck out by an overhand right from Deontay Wilder aka The Bronze Bomber last night in Brooklyn.

“Wilder hit Breazeale so hard, they are feeling it in Brazil! Mamma Mia, what a KO!” 😂 📽 @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/73atc5fKaS — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 19, 2019

The WBC heavyweight championship was on the line at the Barclay’s Center, and Breazeale called it a night at 2:17. That’s when Wilder stepped into a fight hand that crushed his opponents sole.

Breazeale crumpled to the ground, and the ref called it a night when son tried to get up and clearly had no idea where he was.

Wilder goes to 41-0-1—the draw was to Tyson Fury. Forty of those W’s are by knockout.

As for Breazeale, he’s catching all the jokes. Even that man’s ear is getting slandered.

Boy got hit so hard his ears waved at the crowd goodnight lol !!!! #WildervsBreazeale pic.twitter.com/1EHVW194uD — Htxav23 (@htxav23) May 19, 2019

Peep the best below.