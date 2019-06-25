YouTube Personality Desmond “Etika” Amofah Found Dead, Gaming Community Gathers In Mourning #Etika

The gaming community is gathered in mourning after the unfortunate news that popular YouTube personality Desmond “Etika” Amofah was found dead. Concern for Amofah grew in the wake of a video he posted suggesting that he’d take his own life, and the NYPD announced they have indeed identified Etika’s body.

ABC7NY reports:

Police say Desmond Amofah’s body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

The belongings of the 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name “Etika” on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality who had last been heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.

He left a strange video last week, apologizing for “leaving such a stained legacy.”

Via Twitter, friends and fans of Etika have posted their memories with him as the news was stunning for many who recently spent time with him. Our condolences to Etika’s family and loved ones.

If you or anyone you know are combating thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255

We’ve collected responses from Twitter below.

Photo: YouTube