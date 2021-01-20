Twitter Reacts To Diamond & Silk Convincing Loser Donald Trump To Pardon Disgraced Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

As his final act of stupidy and swampiness as president of the United States, Donald Trump handed out pardons and commutations to people who really didn’t deserve them. One, in particular, came at the request of his favorite tap-dancing coons.
While many have been clowing the fact Donald Trump dead ass gave pardons to Lil Wayne and Kodak Black — who still isn’t out of hot water yet — there is one pardon, in particular, that is also catching people’s attention. Reading the long list of names of undeserving people who got pardons, disgraced Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was sentenced for stealing $5 million from his city, stands out becuase of who pushed for it to happen.
His pardon is catching so much flack because of the fact “prominent members of the Detroit community” Diamond & Silk convinced their favorite president to do so. The announcement reads:
“President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”
Detroit Twitter instantly couldn’t believe what their reading and instantly reacted to the announcement.
“Prominent members of the Detroit community: Diamond and Silk…”
Actual Detroiters: pic.twitter.com/cNSiOrumei
— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) January 20, 2021
"The President of the United States pardoned a former Detroit mayor convicted of stealing $5 million from his city because Diamond and Silk told him to do it."
This is I think a sentence not a single journalist ever envisioned writing.
— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) January 20, 2021
LOL
A fitting end to the big pile of sh*t that was the Trump presidency. You can peep more reactions as well as well deserved jokes directed at Trump’s favorite shoe shiners in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
