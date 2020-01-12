Drake Curse Blamed For Baltimore Ravens Loss After Lamar Jackson Birthday Post

Has there ever been a rapper more divisive than Drake? The 6 God’s love/hate reach extends even beyond music, evidenced by Twitter blaming the Toronto rapper’s Drake Curse for the Baltimore Ravens upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Toronto Raptors are just about the only team Drake is an actual fan of. We say this because he is notoriously known for hopping on the bandwagon of the hottest squad of the moment in college and pro sports. The problem is when Drizzy co-signs a team, they usually end up taking an L shortly thereafter.

One of the latest examples was British pro boxer Anthony Joshua (not a team, but you see what we mean). After Drake sung his praises, Joshua ended up losing his title to an overweight fighter (he recently won said title back, but nobody cares for real). Also, the Raptors won the NBA championship last year, but that doesn’t fit the narrative.

But back to the point of this post, earlier this week Drake wished standout QB Lamar Jackson a happy birthday on social media. Raven’s safety DeShon Elliott quickly spotted the jig and tweeted, “Nooooo tell Drake to leave LJ alone until after the Super Bowl brah…”

Nooooo tell Drake to leave LJ alone until after the Super Bowl brah… — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) January 7, 2020

But alas, the Ravens ain’t seeing the Super Bowl this year. The team lost 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans, the underdog, on Saturday night (Jan. 11).

With yet another example of Bad Luck Drizzy now on the record, the Drake slander has been immaculate. See for yourself in the gallery.