Foot Locker Kicks Off 8th Annual Week of Greatness Campaign; DaBaby, Anthony Davis & More Star

Foot Locker has kicked off its 8th Annual Week of Greatness Campaign. This year’s celebration of the Holiday’s Season’s hottest drops is dubbed No Matter What, and features the freshest sneakers and apparel and appearances from sports and entertainment celebs including Alex Morgan & DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Davis and many more in a hilarious spot.

The theme is the apocalypse, and despite no matter what stand in the way—be it aliens, zombies or general mayhem, including a meteor storm—nothing is going to stop the likes of DaBaby, Juice WRLD, and Kyle Kuzma from securing the kicks and gear they desire.

Items that will be dropping throughout the week (starting Nov. 21 at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker) include heat from Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma, Champion, Converse and more. Some of the kicks include the Puma Clyde Hardwood Dreamville, the Nike Kyrie 6 Essential, the Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘What The’ and the Star Wars x adidas Ultraboost 19 ‘Millennium Falcon,’ among others.

Watch the “No Matter What” spot below, and peep detailed images of some of the choice sneakers in the gallery.