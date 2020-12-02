G Herbo Caught Up In Fraud Scheme Involving Designer Puppies, Private Jets & More, Twitter Reacts

First Casanova, now G Herbo could be in a world of trouble if these charges stick.
The Chicago Tribune is reporting the G Herbo born Herbert Wright III, his music promoter and manager Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Manager, South Side rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, and other members of his crew allegedly used stolen identifications to make some lavish purchases like designer puppies, Jamaica villa and private jet flights over a four year period.
Per The Chicago Tribune:
“Among the ill-gotten gains were trips on private jets, limousine rides, exotic car rentals, a vacation at a villa in Jamaica and even two designer puppies purchased for Wright from a dealer in Michigan in 2017, according to the indictment, filed under seal in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, in September and made public Wednesday.”
“Also charged in the alleged scheme were Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Wright’s promoter and manager; South Side rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams; and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender, all of Chicago.”
“The 14-count indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. Strong is also charged with wire fraud, court records show.”
The indictment states that the crew used the stolen credit card information and identities they obtained from the “dark web” or other sources. They exchanged the information through text messages while making the lavish purchases using the code messages like “cards,” “moves,” or “joints,” according to the charges.
The Herbo and his crew got caught after the pet company became suspicious and asked the rapper to confirm the two puppies’ purchase by messaging it directly from his Instagram account. Strong allegedly sent a message to Wright saying, “Hurry just message that b—- hello.”
According to the indictment, Wright did what he was instructed to do and responded to the company representative on Instagram confirming the purchase.
There were also illegal charged trips to Miami, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and California.
