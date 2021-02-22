IG Star Hushpuppi Allegedly Helped North Korean Hackers Steal $1.3B, Did It For Blac Chyna?

A popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity known as Hushpuppi is now the center of a scheme where he and others reportedly assisted North Korean hackers in stealing $1.3 billion. Last summer, Hushpuppi was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for a number of money laundering scams and folks online are saying he was caught trying to flaunt his wealth for the attention of Blac Chyna.

In a press release from the Justice Department that went out last Wednesday (Feb. 17), three North Korean computer programmers were indicted in connection with a number of cyberattacks that lead to the pilfering of $1.3 in cash and cryptocurrency from banking institutions and other companies, while attempting to place the funds in an airtight blockchain platform.

The hackers had the assistance of Ghaleb Alaumary, a 37-year-old Canadian-American citizen who has pleaded guilty to laundering the money that the hackers stole, employing ATM “cash out” operations, and a bank heist that was pulled off with the aid of the hackers.

Alaumary worked alongside 38-year-old Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka “Ray Hushpuppi,” who showed off his immense wealth on his Instagram page and if social media is to be believed, employed his peacock act in order to attract the attention of Blac Chyna.

“As laid out in today’s indictment, North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world’s leading bank robbers,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in a statement. “The Department will continue to confront malicious nation state cyber activity with our unique tools and work with our fellow agencies and the family of norms abiding nations to do the same.”

Hushpuppi, with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, became famous for his constant flood of images that showed off his cars, clothes, private jets, and other such trappings. In June 2020, Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai and was extradited to the United States in July to face charges related to business mail compromise frauds.

The Justice Department named 31-year-old Jon Chang Hyok, 27-year-old Kim Il, and 36-year-old Park Jin Hyok as being members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, an intelligence arm of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

On Monday (Feb. 22), both Hushpuppi and Blac Chyna’s names were beginning to trend, most especially with those who rep the Nigerian segment of the vast social media network. We’ve got some of those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Instagram