Ice-T Says He’s Never Eaten A Bagel In His Life, Twitter Is Flummoxed

Ice-T, the famed rapper and actor, claims he has never eaten a bagel, in his life. The revelation has Twitter in disbelief.

It started Saturday, November 9 when a fan tweeted the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor asking him what kind of bagel was his favorite, and he responded by saying, “Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life…”

Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life… https://t.co/1a4jtL9qTP — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

It goes without saying that Twitter fans were like, “Say what now?”

Peep the best reactions, including Ice’s assertions that him eating bagels on the show is “make believe.” Also, he says he’s never had coffee, either.

Photo: Getty