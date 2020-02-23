Iconic Model & Restaurateur B. Smith Has Died

B. Smith, who came to fame as a groundbreaking model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru, has passed away. She was 70.

Smith suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s, and her husband Dan Gasby, who was also her business partner, was her chief caregiver. She passed away on Saturday night (Feb. 22), and Gasby (who has received criticism) and her daughter released a statement confirming her transition.

It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith.

B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.

Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice, and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time.

Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.

-Dan Gasby

Born Barbara Elaine Smith on August 24, 1949, B. Smith started modeling in the 1960’s and was signed to the Wilhelmina modeling agency. She eventually opened three popular B. Smith Restaurants in New York City and Washington. Throughout the years she became a lifestyle maven, as well as published author, among a myriad of accolades. Basically, Martha Stewart didn’t have anything on B. Smith.

Since the news of her passing, many celebs including Al Roker, Dr. Oz and Tamron Hall have been offering their condolences (see below).

Rest in powerful peace.