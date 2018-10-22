Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG Stunner Nicole Zavala

Nicole Zavala made headlines recently after an alleged incident between her and injured Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams went down over the weekend. What little we have uncovered about the sultry model and fashion maven exists mostly on social media and she’s our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

From a little Internet digging, it appears that Zavala, who is in her mid-20s, got started as a model a few years ago and parlayed her good looks in appearing in a few music videos such as J. Cole’s “Work Out” and Lloyd Bank’ “What You Talking About” featuring Jadakiss among other cameos.

Today, Zavala is popular on IG with over 220,000 followers and also maintains a couple of pages related to fashion items, including a waist trainer and women’s intimates.

