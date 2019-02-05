Bmore Bamma Jess Hilarious Calls Fan “F*ggot” & Offers Weak Apology

Jess Hilarious has amassed a huge following for her quick wit and humorous videos on Instagram, but now she’s quickly being gathered on Twitter over that sharp tongue. The Baltimore native clapped back at a fan and called the person a “f*ggot” via an Instagram comment and offered a weak apology in response to the calls for cancellation.

A Twitter user pointed out Jess Hilarious responding to an IG comment that to be fair, threw some shade her way and instead of going for the usual funny response, the funnywoman went for the proverbial jugular.

Jess responded to the dragging she’s been suffering since the exchange went down, but it doesn’t seem as if she’s understanding the gravity of the situation.

“Yesterday I called a young man a “f*ggot” For disrespecting me. And for that, to the LGBT community I sincerely apologize. However if I feel disrespected and that someone hit below the belt, whether they are gay or not, I’m going to return the same energy. I’m trying to control my anger at this point in my career By being more positive, but just like anybody else, it’s a growing process,” Jess wrote in a caption for an Instagram video explaining her response.

Check out the apology below along with Twitter responses to Jess Hilarious going hot-headed homophobic.

—

Photo: WENN