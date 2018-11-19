John Wall May Get Traded, NBA Twitter Has Plenty Of Opinions

You can’t say you saw this coming, or maybe you did since the team is 5-11. According to reports, the Washington Wizards are open to trading star point guard John Wall.

The Wizards are showing a willingness to consider trading John Wall and Bradley Beal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/8U70XamjO8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2018

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski—who else?—the Wizards are willing to consider trading Wall.

Oh, and the other star guard, Bradley Beale, can get gone for the right price, too.

The consensus seems to be that John Wall is expensive as f*ck. Add in the usual jokes and slander, and NBA Twitter is having a field day with this one.

Peep the best reactions in the gallery. Pray for John Wall? Where is the love?

John Wall handing out turkeys in Southeast, DC yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rSmrN9ESOg — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) November 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty