Jordan Brand & Union Collaborating For 80’s & 90’s Capsule Collection [Photos]

They’re bringing baggy back. Jordan Brand we mean.

According to Nike, Union owner Chris Gibb and the house that Jordan built are collaborating on a capsule collection that will take customers back to the time that saw Hip-Hop’s golden era enter the age of platinum, the 80’s and 90’s.

Gibbs frequents Los Angeles-area flea markets and vintage stores and is thus familiar with the Jordan touch points of his youth and how those have aged over time. “The Jordan stuff I wear now is like if I go to a vintage market and I find some really old stuff that’s kind of patinaed or weathered in,” he says. “To me, the vintage nature of it allows you to kind of wear it outside of its intended purpose.”

As part of his looser fit clothing collection, Gibb’s also decided to remix the Air Jordan 1 to feature some distinct colorways of mashed up colors from classic AJ1’s from the past with some noticeable stitches to boot.

Check out pics of some of the pieces from the upcoming capsule collection in the gallery and let us know if you’ll be picking any of these up come November 17.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand