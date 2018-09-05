Kanye West Offers Drake Olive Branch, Twitter Damn Near Implodes

Kanye West shocked the world by extending an olive branch in the direction of Drake, beginning with praising the Canadian star’s set design for his current world tour. The G.O.O.D. Music boss fired off several early morning tweets Wednesday (Sept. 5) in a bid to clear the air between the OVO Sound captain, and Twitter is already reacting in droves.

So far, the reactions have been mixed with many believing Yeezy’s string of tweets are way after the fact, considering Pusha T delivered several crushing blows towards Drake in their still-brewing war. However, West wants out of the feud apparently and while the apology seemed earnest, skeptics online see it another way.

In any case, this is going to be dominating the news channels all day so stay tuned. We’ve collected some of the best reactions thus far below.

Photo: WGCI/Screen Cap