Fact or Fiction?: Kevin Hart Airs Out Katt Williams & 9 More Things We Learned on The Breakfast Club

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart hit The Breakfast Club, and it was a doozy. A good chunk of the interview was spent on Hart airing out Katt Williams for the heavy shade he recently hurled at his Night School co-star Haddish.
The interview started off well enough with the two of them promoting their new movie. But it quickly turned to Hart putting Williams on blast. “Stop pointing at Hollywood for your f*ck up, sh*t is changing,” he said at one point, referring to Williams. “Don’t kick my [sister’s] ball over the fence anymore!”
While Haddish didn’t offer too much detail, Hart was ready for all the smoke.
Here are about 8 things we learned from the duo on The Breakfast Club.
1. Where is the lie?
Kevin Hart explained how Katt Williams dropped the ball. Did he tell any lies?
2. Owner
Hart is very excited about ‘Night School’ because it is the first under his own production company with Will Packer.
3. Keep it 100, and classy.
Haddish says she keeps it loving because if people are trying to discredit her, “They obviously are hurting.” Now that’s classy.
4. Mike Epps caught the smoke too…Source:Getty
“All the negativity that I received is from Katt Williams and Mike Epps. Ask yourself why. Those [are] two people that f*cked themselves over.”
5. Netflix Money
Kevin Hart let it slip that Netflix paid him $40M for a couple of specials. He got it around the same time Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle got their deals.
6. My bad…
Haddish said that Katt Williams did apologize to her but passed on detailing exactly what he said.
7. Respect Tiffany.
“I don’t like that you said anything negative about a woman of color that’s getting her shot,” said Hart. “Say it to me, I’ll take it all. hate me.”
8. Alternative Facts
Katt Williams said he sold 2.4M tickets. Per Hart and everyone else, this is factually hella inaccurate. Also, Tiffany has never been married to a white man. Someone get Katt over to Google.
9. Tiffany Haddish doesn’t mind the hate.Source:Shareif Ziyadat
“Continue to be a publicist, for free.”