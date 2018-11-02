Kyrie Irving’s New Nike KYRIE 5 Revealed [Photos]

Kyrie Irving‘s latest signature sneaker, the Nike KYRIE 5, has been officially revealed. Like the player, the shoe has many a story to tell, so expect all types of colorway this season.

“When you first start out as a signature athlete, when you have your first shoe, you’re just so excited. You’re appreciative. You’re grateful! I still have those same beliefs,” says Irving via a press release.

He added, “Nike has always done a great job of wanting to be better, wanting to do things, especially for their signature athletes, to separate them. The KYRIE 5 has been a step in the right direction. The performance evolution from a KYRIE 1 to a KYRIE 5 is incredible.”

As for the shoe, it’s got the sneaker tech you should come to expect for a player of Irving’s caliber. Designed by Benjamin Nethongkome, the shoe features a new Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit engineered for the All-Star point guard to player “quicker and sharper.” Since it spans the entire forefoot, Irving will still have support as he cuts and turns at impossible angles.

Also, the Flywire upper is designed to keep Kyrie’s foot above the Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit while the traction system was inspired by the Hamsa hand tattoo on Irving’s left arm.

The shoe launches in the Blk Mgc colorway Nov. 22 stateside. Check out detailed images of the Nike KYRIE 5 in the gallery (the black and orange version you’ll see is the “Taco PE” collab with Odd Future’s Travis “Taco” Bennett.