Kombat Kountdown: All The Characters Announced So Far In ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

Mortal Kombat 11 is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2019. The folks at NetherRealm have been slowly building up the hype with character announcements and details on the upcoming closed beta.

*Update*

During PlayStation’s first #StateofPlay presentation today (Mar. 25), NetherRealm revealed classic MK characters Lui Kang, Kung Lao, and Jax Briggs will be coming back in Mortal Kombat 11 in its new Old Skool vs. New Skool trailer. With Ice Cube’s “Check Yo Self” and Vince Staple’s “Blue Suede” serving as the soundtrack with each song representing Mortal Kombat’s past and present the trailer was a perfect glimpse of what to expect in the new game. You can check it out in the gallery below.

To keep up with the #MK11 news, we decided to start a tracker that will help you stay in the loop every time a character is announced. Today during the Mortal Kombat 11 panel at C2E2 it was revealed that Mortal Kombat OG’s Noob Saibot and Shang Tsung are returning to take part in the high-stakes martial arts tournament.

While we didn’t get to see Shang Tsung soul devouring and shapeshifting in action, we are definitely sure his move look better than ever. Tsung who was the host and final fight in the first Mortal Kombat tournament didn’t become playable to till MK II. The faithful servant to Shao Khan will be available as one of the six DLC characters available in the Kombat Pack when you purchase Mortal Kombat 11 Premium and Kollector’s Editions.

Noob Saibot (Ed Boon and John Tobias the creators of MK last names backward) who also made his first appearance in Mortal Kombat but wasn’t playable is back. The shadowy figure was once known as Bi-Han the original Sub-Zero and was a coldblooded assassin literally and figuratively till he met his demise at the hands of Scorpion. He was resurrected as a wraith stripped of all feelings and considers himself a perfect fighter.

In the trailer below, he utilizes a clone of himself at will to help administer bone-crushing damage and insane fatality where his clone grows inside his opponent.

Noob Saibot and Shang Tsung join the growing list of combatants that include Jade, Jacqui Briggs, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kabal, Baraka, Skarlet, Baraka, Geras, Kano, D’Vorah, Cassie Cage, Erron Black, Shao Kahn, and Kotal Kahn. If you missed any of their reveals, hit the gallery below to watch the characters revealed so far and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for all things Mortal Kombat 11.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios