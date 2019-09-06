The NFL Had A Hard Time Censoring Meek Mill’s Performance, Twitter Hilariously Noticed

As a product of JAY-Z’s Roc Nation deal with the NFL, Meek Mill kicked off the league’s opening weekend with a performance before last night’s (Sept 5) matchup between the Bears and Packers. Hilariously they weren’t ready to handle all of the curse words that could be heard.

This partnership between Hov and the NFL is off to a rocky start. Despite the announcement of $400K going to two Chicago youth groups, one of them being controversial, Meek’s performance was supposed to be a sure thing.

It was for the most part, with Meek bringing his signature energy we have become used too. BUT the “family-friendly” league found out you might be able to censor the artist, but it’s harder to block out the curses coming from a vast crowd. While performing the ultimate get hype record “Dreams and Nightmare,” Meek did his best with the help of the FCC to chill with the cussing. The Chicago crowd didn’t get the message and made sure that we heard every single f-bomb.

Viewers noticed immediately and hilariously reacted during the performance pointing out Roger Goodell might be sitting in his office staring blankly. No doubt this partnership between the NFL and Roc Nation is still a work in progress. But it was dope to see Meek meet with the Chicago youth who were excited to see and hear the Philly rapper. But NFL execs might have been wishing it was Meghan Trainor on that stage singing her safe songs.

Hit the gallery below to see the salty reactions from white folks to Meek’s NFL kickoff performance below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz