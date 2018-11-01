Minnesota Timberwolves Unveil New Prince-Inspired City Edition Uniforms [Photos]

The late Prince was known for his skills on the basketball court long before his fame as a musician made him an icon. In his home state, the Minnesota Timberwolves have honored the legendary star by unveiling new team uniforms inspired by his music and image.

In collaboration with the estate of Prince, the City Edition uniforms is a partnership with the Timberwolves and Nike and were showcased today at the famed Paisley Park stronghold where Prince created many of his hits.

The uniform will make its official debut to the public on Friday, Nov. 16 when the Wolves take on the Portland Trailblazers at the Target Center. However, fans who want to get their hands on the jerseys beforehand can order their own starting next week on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 11:00PM CST by visiting here.

In a statement from the estate, what gets properly mentioned is Prince’s love of the sport.

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan. From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game. This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA,” the estate shared.

Although the jerseys will honor The Purple One, a greater cause is behind the collaboration. The Timberwolves are pledging donations to several non-profit organizations that advance causes that Prince himself supported. The team will wear the City Edition uniforms a total of eight times during the season. The City Edition uniforms are also equipped with the Fitbit jersey patch for the second year of a multi-year partnership.

For more information about the jersey collaboration, please follow this link and check out the footage and images below.

And, rest powerfully in peace, Prince.

—

Photo: WENN